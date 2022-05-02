Backyard burning suspended for the season

All other types of burning such as agricultural burning will now require a Cal Fire Burn Permit

– Cal Fire has announced that in accordance with Public Resources Code, May 1 officially marked the end of the open burn season. Burning authorized under backyard burn permits issued by the Air Pollution Control District will be suspended until the end of fire season.

In addition to an APCD Burn Permit, all other types of burning such as agricultural burning will now require a Cal Fire Burn Permit, please see the appropriate webpages listed below.

APCD Burn Permits –http://www.slocleanair.org/programs/burningpermit.php

CAL FIRE Burn Permits – http://burnpermit.fire.ca.gov/

In accordance with PRC 4291, residents within State Responsibility Areas are required to maintain 100 feet of defensible space around all habitable structures on their property. In addition to maintaining adequate defensible space, residents are encouraged to be vigilant and avoid activities that could spark unwanted fires such as mowing dry vegetation during warm, dry, or windy weather.

