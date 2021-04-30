Paso Robles News|Friday, April 30, 2021
Backyard burning suspended for the season 

Posted: 8:20 pm, April 29, 2021 by News Staff

–April 30 marks the end of the open burn season, according to Cal Fire and the San Luis Obispo County Fire Department. Burning authorized under backyard burn permits issued by the Air Pollution Control District (APCD) will be suspended until the end of fire season.

In addition to an APCD Burn Permit, all other types of burning such as agricultural burning will now require a CAL FIRE Burn Permit, please see the appropriate webpages listed below.

APCD Burn Permits – http://www.slocleanair.org/programs/burningpermit.php
Cal Fire Burn Permits – http://burnpermit.fire.ca.gov/

In accordance with fire code, residents within “State Responsibility Areas” are required to maintain 100 feet of defensible space around all habitable structures on their property. In addition to maintaining adequate defensible space, residents are encouraged to be vigilant and avoid activities that could spark unwanted fires such as mowing dry vegetation during warm, dry, or windy weather.

