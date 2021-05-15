Backyard Jam Benefit to raise funds for Paso Robles Youth Arts Center

Band students to join alumni for first live performance since pandemic began

–The community is invited to a Backyard Jam on June 2 to benefit the Paso Robles Youth Arts Center at The Backyard on Thirteenth in downtown Paso Robles. It promises to be a festive evening celebrating and supporting youth arts. Guests will enjoy live music from the Youth Arts student and alumni bands as they play live for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

A ticket includes great food from Roots on Railroad and beer. Supporters are coming together to raise funds for Paso Robles Youth Arts Center’s free Visual & Performing Arts Program, serving 400 students per quarter with 50 classes per week in art, drama, music, dance, and creative enrichment.

“We are so excited to hear our band students perform live because this event is all about them,” says Emily Jagger, interim executive director at the center. “Seventeen current and alumni band members will play familiar favorites and some will even debut their own songs at the event. Band is all about collaborating, making the best of friends, learning to play new instruments, and finding the confidence to perform for audiences. Youth arts students often continue playing and writing music into college. They form bands of their own, record their own music, inspire others and find a lifetime love for music and the arts. If you have been to a youth arts performance, you know our students never disappoint. Many are also dancers, artists, and actors, and they are all dedicated to their craft. We hope you will join us to support them!”

Band students will be led by band Instructor Kunchang Lee and Performing Arts Director Claire Fundaro will emcee. Presenting sponsors include Pear Valley Vineyards, Paso Robles Rotary Club, Town ‘N Country Realty, and Meditation Supply Store.

Tickets are $75 each and available online here.

About Paso Robles Youth Arts Center

Founded in 1998, the Paso Robles Youth Arts Center is a non-profit organization whose mission is to enrich the lives of area youth with free, after-school classes in the visual and performing arts in a safe, nurturing environment. The organization seeks to promote self-reliance, enhance self-esteem and instill a sense of wholeness in local youth by providing a safe, accessible environment where they can experience the arts, thereby promoting cultural understanding and enhancing the community. Paso Robles Youth Art Center believes the arts are vital to cognitive growth and development and are the driving forces behind all other learning for our youth as they become contributing members of the community. Paso Robles Youth Arts Center relies entirely on donations, private and public funding, grants, scholarships, supplies, and equipment.

