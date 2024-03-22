Bakersfield outlaw country artist performing in Paso Robles

Concert to be held at BarrelHouse Brewing Co. on April 19

– Devyn Brinsfield, an outlaw country artist from Bakersfield, is scheduled to perform at BarrelHouse Brewing Co. on Apr. 19.

Brinsfield draws inspiration from country music icons like Merle Haggard, Buck Owens, Waylon Jennings, and Willie Nelson.

The performance will feature tracks from Brinsfield’s album, “Down in the Valley,” including “Trouble” and “Reaper.”

The concert will take place at BarrelHouse on Apr. 19. For more information about Brinsfield and his music, visit devynbrinsfield.com.

