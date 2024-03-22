Paso Robles News|Saturday, March 23, 2024
You are here: Home » Entertainment » Bakersfield outlaw country artist performing in Paso Robles
  • Follow Us!

Bakersfield outlaw country artist performing in Paso Robles 

Posted: 6:10 am, March 22, 2024 by News Staff
Brinsfield

Devyn Brinsfield. Photo from website. 

Concert to be held at BarrelHouse Brewing Co. on April 19

– Devyn Brinsfield, an outlaw country artist from Bakersfield, is scheduled to perform at BarrelHouse Brewing Co. on Apr. 19.

Brinsfield draws inspiration from country music icons like Merle Haggard, Buck Owens, Waylon Jennings, and Willie Nelson.

The performance will feature tracks from Brinsfield’s album, “Down in the Valley,” including “Trouble” and “Reaper.”

The concert will take place at BarrelHouse on Apr. 19. For more information about Brinsfield and his music, visit devynbrinsfield.com.

Share To Social Media
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Comments

Posted in:  Entertainment
About the author: News Staff

The news staff of the Paso Robles Daily News wrote or edited this story from local contributors and press releases. The news staff can be reached at info@pasoroblesdailynews.com.