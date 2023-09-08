Bakersfield resident killed in Highway 58 accident Thursday night

Crash remains under investigation

– A fatal collision occurred on Thursday evening at approximately 8:10 p.m., when a 33-year-old Bakersfield resident lost control of her 2012 Cadillac SRX for an unknown reason while traveling westbound on Highway-58, just east of Parkhill Road. The vehicle veered off the south roadway edge, subsequently overturning down a steep embankment.

The driver of the Cadillac sustained fatal injuries as a result of the crash. A 10-year-old female juvenile passenger in the vehicle sustained minor injuries. Identities have not yet been released.

The circumstances leading to the collision are still under investigation by the California Highway Patrol, Templeton Area office. Authorities are yet to determine whether drugs, alcohol, or distracted driving played a role in the incident. No further information is available at this time.

