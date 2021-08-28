Paso Robles News|Saturday, August 28, 2021
Ballroom dance classes offered at Centennial Park 

Posted: 6:31 am, August 28, 2021

Ballroom dance classes offered at Centennial ParkLearn ballroom dance for fun Sept. 8-29

–Enjoy a night out with your partner, learn a new skill, and get great exercise at Centennial Park in Paso Robles. Ballroom dance is for all ages and abilities from beginners to skilled.

The September class will focus on learning and practicing the swing and fox trot. Classes are offered on Wednesdays from 7-8 p.m. at Centennial Park and run September 8-29. The cost is $67/couple. Learn more and register here.

