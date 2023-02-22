Band applications being accepted for Templeton Concerts in the Park 

Paso Robles News|Wednesday, February 22, 2023
Posted: 6:30 am, February 22, 2023 by News Staff

Templeton concerts in the park

Vendor, sponsorship opportunities also available

– The 2023 Templeton Concerts in the Park Series will be Wednesdays from June 14 through August 23, presented by Templeton Community Services District (CSD). The CSD will not host a concert during the 2nd week of the California Mid-State Fair (July 26).

Band applications are being accepted now through 5 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023. Click here to download.

Want to host a food or drink booth at concerts in the park? Vendor applications are being accepted through March 2, 2023. Click here to download.

Interested in getting your business involved as a sponsor? Sponsor information is due March 1, 2023, to be included in promotional materials. Click here for sponsorship information.

