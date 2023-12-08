Paso Robles News|Friday, December 8, 2023
You are here: Home » Templeton » Band applications now available for Templeton summer concerts
  • Follow Us!

Band applications now available for Templeton summer concerts 

Posted: 5:23 am, December 8, 2023 by News Staff

Templeton concerts in the park

– Band Applications for the Templeton Recreation Concerts in the Park summer series are now being accepted. We are looking for ten (10) bands representing a diverse mix of music that will appeal to our 1,000+ community members who gather at Templeton Park on Wednesday evenings during the summer. The 2024 summer concert series will run June 12, 2024 through Aug. 21, 2024 (no concert on July 24).

Band applications are due on Friday, Jan. 19, 2024. Interested bands can find the application at www.templetoncsd.org. Applicants must also submit an electronic press kit (EPK) or physical press kit including links, photos, videos, and cover demos as well as a two-hour set list. The Templeton Recreation Concerts band selection committee will begin reviewing applications and assigning bands as early as Jan. 23, 2024.

Interested in becoming a Templeton Recreation Summer Concerts in the Park sponsor? There are several opportunities available. Email bheil@templetoncsd.org or call (805) 434-4909 to request information.

 

Share To Social Media
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Comments

Posted in:  Templeton
About the author: News Staff

The news staff of the Paso Robles Daily News wrote or edited this story from local contributors and press releases. The news staff can be reached at info@pasoroblesdailynews.com.