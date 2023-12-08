Band applications now available for Templeton summer concerts

– Band Applications for the Templeton Recreation Concerts in the Park summer series are now being accepted. We are looking for ten (10) bands representing a diverse mix of music that will appeal to our 1,000+ community members who gather at Templeton Park on Wednesday evenings during the summer. The 2024 summer concert series will run June 12, 2024 through Aug. 21, 2024 (no concert on July 24).

Band applications are due on Friday, Jan. 19, 2024. Interested bands can find the application at www.templetoncsd.org. Applicants must also submit an electronic press kit (EPK) or physical press kit including links, photos, videos, and cover demos as well as a two-hour set list. The Templeton Recreation Concerts band selection committee will begin reviewing applications and assigning bands as early as Jan. 23, 2024.

Interested in becoming a Templeton Recreation Summer Concerts in the Park sponsor? There are several opportunities available. Email bheil@templetoncsd.org or call (805) 434-4909 to request information.

Share To Social Media