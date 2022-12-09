Band applications open for Templeton Concerts in the Park

Applications are due by Jan. 20

– Band Applications for the Templeton Recreation Concerts in the Park summer series are now being accepted. They are looking for bands representing a diverse mix of music that will appeal to the 1,000+ community members who gather at Templeton Park on Wednesday evenings during the summer.

Interested bands can find the application here. Applicants must also submit an electronic press kit or physical press kit including links, a flash drive or CD with photos, videos, and cover demos as well as a two-hour setlist.

All applications are due no later than 5 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 20. The concerts selection committee will begin reviewing applications and assigning bands as early as Jan. 24, 2023, and the band lineup/schedule should be released by mid-February.

