Band applications open for Templeton Concerts in the Park

Applications are due by Feb. 4

– Band Applications for the Templeton Recreation Concerts in the Park summer series are now being accepted. They are looking for ten bands representing a diverse mix of music that will appeal to the 1,000+ community members who gather at Templeton Park on Wednesday evenings during the summer. The 2022 summer concert series will run June 15, 2022 through Aug. 24, 2022 (no concert on July 27).

Band applications are due no later than 5 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022. Interested bands can find the application at www.templetoncsd.org. Applicants must also submit an electronic press kit or physical press kit including links, a flash drive or CD with photos, videos, and cover demos as well as a two-hour set list. The Templeton Recreation Concerts band selection committee will begin reviewing applications and assigning bands as early as Feb. 11, 2022.

Interested in becoming a Templeton Recreation Summer Concerts in the Park sponsor? There are several opportunities available. Email bheil@templetoncsd.org or call (805) 434-4909 to request information.

Share this post!

email

Advertisement

Related