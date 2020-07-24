‘Band, Burgers and Brew’ drive through event happening next week in Atascadero

–The Atascadero Chamber of Commerce announced Band, Burgers and Brew, a drive-through BBQ, will be coming to the Atascadero Chamber and Wild Fields Brewhouse parking lot from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, July 28. Drivers can enjoy hamburgers fried up by Atascadero Kiwanis Club and root beer floats provided by Wild Fields Brewhouse.

The Central Coast Roller Derby skaters will be on hand to deliver your food. The DuoTones will be streamed live from the Chamber office and can be viewed on Facebook, @atascaderochamber. The event is sponsored in part by the City of Atascadero.

“We have heard from our members that they are missing Tuesdays in the Park and decided this was a fun way to engage and connect the community while following state and county guidelines,” said Emily Reneau, President/CEO of the Atascadero Chamber of Commerce. “The Kiwanis are happy to partner with the Atascadero Chamber of Commerce on this event and look forward to bringing the community more!” stated Albert Almodova from the Atascadero Kiwanis Club.

Tickets must be purchased in advance by going to Atascaderochamber.org/events/events-calendar. Burgers are $12 for adults and $9 for children and seniors. Root beer floats are $6. Vegetarian options are available. Burgers will be served with a bag of chips.

