Banda MS to return to Vina Robles

Tickets go on sale this Friday

– Banda MS De Sergio Lizárraga returns to Vina Robles Amphitheatre on Sunday, Oct. 8. Tickets are available via Ticketmaster, Friday, June 30, at 10 a.m.

The group says they are excited to return to the Central California venue and showcase their Banda Sinaloense music complete with their signature hits.

Founded in 2003, Banda MS, the band from Mazatlán, Sinaloa (MS stands for Mazatlán, Sinaloa), was created by Sergio Lizárraga and is considered one of the most influential regional Mexican bands.

Banda MS has won 18 Billboard Latin Music Awards, and took top honors at the 2020 Latin Billboard Music Awards in the Top Latin Album and Regional Mexican Artist of the Year awards. The band is listed by Spotify as the most listened-to Mexican artist. With 872 million views it achieved throughout the year 2020. Recently they released a single, ¿Cuáles Fronteras? featuring rapper Ice Cube.

Share To Social Media