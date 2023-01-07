Paso Robles News|Saturday, January 7, 2023
Bands, sponsors, vendors wanted for Templeton Concerts in the Park 

Posted: 7:02 am, January 7, 2023 by News Staff

Templeton concerts in the parkConcerts series to be held June 14- Aug. 23

– Templeton Recreation Department is seeking musical talent as well as vendors and sponsors for the upcoming Templeton Concerts in the Park series. Concerts will be held in Templeton Park Wednesday nights starting June 14 and running through Aug. 23 (No concert on July 26).

Band applications must be received no later than 5 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 20. Click here to download a band application.

Vendor applications will be reviewed on March 3. Click here to download a vendor application. 

Sponsor information is due March 1, to be included in promotional materials. Click here to download a sponsor form. 

 

