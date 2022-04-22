Bank awards grant to Big Brothers Big Sisters of SLO County

Grant of $22,500 to go towards youth mentoring programs

– For the last 15 years, Pacific Western Bank has supported Big Brothers Big Sisters of San Luis Obispo County’s youth mentoring programs. The 2022 grant of $22,500 brings their 15-year gift total to more than $143,500 to help hundreds of local children.

“Pacific Western Bank believes in the importance of the programs Big Brothers Big Sisters bring to the core of our community. We have a long history of supporting the Bigs and are looking forward to another great year,” says Tom Strait, Central Coast Region president of Pacific Western Bank.

“Pacific Western Bank continued support has helped children across San Luis Obispo County receive the mentors they want and deserve,” Big Brothers Big Sisters’ Patty Carpenter says, “We are honored to have their unwavering support as they improve the lives of vulnerable children in our communities.”

For more information on volunteering or contributing to Big Brothers Big Sisters, call (805) 781-3226, or visit SLObigs.org.

