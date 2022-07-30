Bank commercial card program ranked by Nilson Report

Card program ranked for seventh consecutive year

– Premier Valley Bank, a member of Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ: HTLF) that operates under the brand name HTLF, was ranked by Nilson Report as among the top U.S. commercial credit card issuers for the seventh year in a row.

HTLF saw a 48 percent increase in purchase volume growth and ranked 31st overall among purchasing and fleet card issuers, an improvement from 36th in 2020.

“Companies can improve cash flow, manage expenses and reduce payment fraud by partnering with us. We help businesses define and implement a comprehensive payments strategy,” said Lo B. Nestman, president and CEO of Premier Valley Bank.

“With our suite of payment solutions including integrated payables, virtual card and contactless cards, Premier Valley Bank is helping clients streamline their AP process, optimize working capital and create a recurring revenue stream.”

Also, HTLF was again recognized this year by Forbes as one of “America’s Best Banks,” earning its best ranking yet of #28 amongst a nationwide group of 100 leading banking organizations with assets ranging from $9 billion to over $2 trillion.

For 50 years, Nilson Report has been a respected source of payments industry news and market insight. Nilson analyzes and reports on the performance of hundreds of credit, debit, and prepaid card issuers, transaction acquirers, and technology vendors with an unbiased perspective.

