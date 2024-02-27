Regional bank contributes more than $4 million to nonprofits

– Bank of the Sierra announced that it has contributed more than $4 million to nonprofit organizations in its communities through the Sierra Grant Program. The program, initiated in 2004, has awarded over 1,700 grants to date.

During the second half of 2023, Bank of the Sierra allocated $325,000 to nonprofits in its service areas. From July to December, the bank distributed $213,000 to 28 Central Valley nonprofits, $98,500 to 14 nonprofits in its Coastal and Southern California footprint, and $13,500 to three nonprofits serving in both regions. In total for 2023, the bank provided $600,000 to nonprofits across the communities it serves.

Sierra Grant Program specifics include:

San Luis Obispo County:

Lucia Mar Unified School District People’s Self-Help Housing



Fresno County:

CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) of Fresno and Madera Counties Fowler Unified School District Good Dirt Collective Jim Burke Education Foundation Orange Center School District Sanger Unified School District



Kern County:

Beardsley School District Habitat for Humanity Golden Empire Kern Economic Development Foundation Lakeside Union School District



Kings County:

Hanford Elementary School District



Santa Barbara County:

Lompoc Unified School District



Tulare County:

Access Plus Capital American Red Cross of the Central Valley ASIAN, Inc. Boys & Girls Clubs of the Sequoias California Council on Economic Education California FarmLink Dinuba Unified School District Exeter Unified School District Fresno Area Hispanic Foundation Junior Achievement of Northern California Lindsay Community Theater Porterville Unified School District Rural Community Assistance Corporation Salt + Light Sierra View Foundation Tulare County Economic Development Corporation Tulare County Farm Bureau Educational and Scholarship Fund Trust



Ventura County:

Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clara Valley Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Oxnard and Port Hueneme Briggs School District EPIC Leadership Center Fillmore Unified School District Santa Paula Unified School District Spirit of Santa Paula Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation Ventura College Foundation Ventura County Community Development Corporation (VCCDC)



Multiple counties:

California Coalition for Community Investment, Rural Community Assistance Corporation California Coalition for Rural Housing Mission Community Services Corporation (Kern and San Luis Obispo counties) REACH (San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties)



“Our communities would not be the same without these wonderful organizations,” Kevin McPhaill, Bank of the Sierra President and Chief Executive Officer stated, “We are very proud that our Sierra Grant Program has reached a four-million-dollar milestone, and we’ll continue to help nonprofits make a difference.”

The Sierra Grant Program, in operation since 2004, has contributed over $4.1 million to organizations improving local communities. For more details, visit the bank’s website at BankoftheSierra.com/SierraGrant.

Bank of the Sierra, now in its 47th year, is the largest independent bank headquartered in the South San Joaquin Valley. Operating as a community-centric regional bank, it offers a broad range of retail and commercial banking services across full-service branches within the counties of Tulare, Kern, Kings, Fresno, Ventura, San Luis Obispo, and Santa Barbara.

There is a Bank of the Sierra location at 1207 Spring St. in Paso Robles.

