Bank of America donates $25,000 to local food bank

Bank donated $100 for every employee who received a COVID-19 booster shot

– As food banks across the country continue to experience critical shortages of supplies and volunteers brought on by the pandemic, the local branches of Bank of America found a creative way of supporting local food banks like the SLO Food Bank.

This week, the bank donated $25,000 to the food bank to help with the ongoing demand for its services as part of a unique new program encouraging bank employees to get their COVID-19 booster shots. For each bank employee in San Luis Obispo County who received a booster shot by the end of January, Bank of America donated $100 to the food bank.

The resulting $25,000 – presented by San Luis Obispo Bank of America President, Greg Bland to Garret Olsen, CEO of the SLO Food Bank – equates to 175,000 additional meals for community members in need. Since the pandemic began, the bank has awarded $90,000 in grants to local nonprofits addressing food insecurity.

“As the pandemic continues to impact San Luis Obispo, food banks and hunger relief organizations are still experiencing significant demand, higher costs, and labor shortages to meet the needs of the community,” said Greg Bland, president, Bank of America, San Luis Obispo. “The bank remains committed to help strengthen communities we live in and serve is unwavering, which is why we are investing in the health, safety and wellbeing of our teammates while also providing funds to help local organizations support our neighbors and fight food insecurity.”

