Bank of America donates $346,300 to SLO County nonprofits

–To support communities amid the ongoing pandemic, Bank of America more than doubled its philanthropic investments to community partners in 2020, awarding a total of $346,300 to 24 nonprofits across San Luis Obispo county with a focus on alleviating the unprecedented impacts to basic needs, workforce development, education, and community development. Bank of America also donated 170,000 PPE masks, 800 bottles of hand sanitizer and 26,000 pairs of gloves.

These philanthropic investments include work with CAPSLO, CELEBRE, ECHO, Peoples’ Self-Help Housing, City of San Luis Obispo and Transitions Mental Health Association.

“While all of us have been impacted by the ongoing pandemic, the nonprofit sector continues to experience unprecedented demand for critical services to support vulnerable populations such as seniors and communities of color who are disproportionately impacted. As a major company and employer, Bank of America recognizes the responsibility we have to support our local communities however we can,” said Greg Bland, San Luis Obispo market president, Bank of America. “By directing philanthropic capital locally, we can address the most immediate needs while helping our most vulnerable communities become more resilient and positioned for success moving forward.”

As an essential business, Bank of America also invested in the health and economic stability of its own employees this year by raising its minimum hourly pay to $20 and expanding family benefits, including increasing childcare reimbursement to $100 per day, providing meal subsidies, and giving supplemental bonus pay to essential workers serving the daily banking needs of clients.

The bank has a branch in Paso Robles at 1511 Spring St.

