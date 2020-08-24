Paso Robles News|Tuesday, August 25, 2020
Bank of the Sierra gives food drive donations to area nonprofits 

Posted: 11:32 am, August 24, 2020 by News Staff
The Bank of Sierra branch in Paso Robles is located at 1207 Spring St.

 

Bank of the Sierra has announced that it has collected donations of over 3,100 canned and nonperishable food items as part of a bank-wide food drive throughout Central and Southern California. The food drive started on Monday, July 6, and ended on Friday, July 31, and collected donated food at all 40 of its branches, including its branch in Paso Robles.

The food was donated to food banks and other nonprofit organizations in the local area where the food was collected. These nonprofits will distribute the food to low-income individuals and families in need. Food received in San Luis Obispo County was donated to the El Camino Homeless Organization (ECHO) in Atascadero.

“Our communities showed incredible generosity during our food drive. The amount of food we received far exceeded our expectations, especially since we’re in the middle of a pandemic,” said Kevin McPhaill, President and CEO of Bank of the Sierra. “We know these donations will make it easier for those in need.”



