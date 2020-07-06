Bank of the Sierra hosting food drive for local nonprofits

Canned and nonperishable food can be donated at all 40 branches

–Bank of the Sierra has announced that it will host a bank-wide food drive throughout Central and Southern California. The food drive began on Monday and end on Friday, July 31. The bank will accept donations of nonperishable food, such as canned items, at any of its 40 branches. The Paso Robles address for the bank is 1207 Spring St.

The food will be donated to food banks and other nonprofit organizations in the local area where the food was collected. Food received in San Luis Obispo County will be donated to the El Camino Homeless Organization (ECHO) in Atascadero.

“We have looked for ways to help our communities ever since the COVID-19 pandemic started,” said Kevin McPhaill, President and CEO of Bank of the Sierra, “We know our food drive will help, thanks to the many wonderful nonprofits that have partnered with us.”

The July food drive is just one way Bank of the Sierra plans to help its communities during the COVID-19 pandemic. The focus of its Sierra Grant Program has been changed to provide funding to nonprofits that are fighting or have been impacted by the pandemic.

