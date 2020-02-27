Bank of the Sierra welcomes new additions to staff

–Bank of the Sierra recently announced the addition of Bill Nethercott as Senior Vice President, Regional Business Development Manager for the Bank’s new Southern California Commercial Real Estate Group. Nethercott will be responsible for building, managing, and expanding the new group within the bank’s Southern California market footprint.

Nethercott has a strong background in the community and commercial banking sector including credit administration and executive management. He has over 35 years of experience in commercial banking, having most recently worked for Premier America Credit Union and First Bank. He also previously held President & CEO positions with two community banks based in Northern California.

Nethercott was named as one of the LA500 – Los Angeles’ Most Influential People – by the Los Angeles Business Journal in 2018. He is an Executive Committee Member and the Immediate Past Chairman of the Board for the West Valley Boys & Girls Club, and he previously served in nonprofit roles such as President of the San Ramon Rotary and Lion’s Club during his banking tenure in Northern California. Nethercott attained a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from San Diego State with a concentration in Finance.

“Bill is a noteworthy leader, and we are excited about expanding our business loan services throughout Southern California,” said Kevin McPhaill, President and CEO of Bank of the Sierra. “Bill is an incredibly talented person who works hard for his customers. Businesses in Southern California will enjoy working with him.”

Nethercott will operate from Bank of the Sierra’s branch at 26328 Citrus Street in Santa Clarita.

Deric Hamilton named VP, Commercial Loan Portfolio Manager for Southern California

Bank of the Sierra also recently announced the addition of Deric Hamilton as Vice President, Commercial Loan Portfolio Manager for the Bank’s new Southern California Commercial Real Estate Group. Hamilton will be responsible for managing the commercial real estate loan process for the team.

Hamilton is a skilled business lender, with over 25 years of commercial and construction lending experience. He spent the last 14 years with First Bank in Santa Barbara as Assistant Vice President and Commercial Operations Manager, where he worked on all aspects of the commercial real estate loan process. Hamilton has also worked for C.E. Williams and Associates and Community West Bank in Santa Barbara. Hamilton is an alumnus of Santa Barbara City College and UC Santa Barbara.

“Deric is a valuable asset for our team,” said Bill Nethercott, Senior VP, Regional Business Development Manager for Southern California. “Deric is detail-oriented and his loan operations skills make him a perfect fit for our growing Southern California team.”

Hamilton will operate from Bank of the Sierra’s branch at 21 East Carrillo Street, Suite 160, in Santa Barbara.

Shahla Gholami named as Senior VP, Commercial Banking Manager for Southern California

Bank of the Sierra also recently announced the addition of Shahla Gholami as Senior Vice President, Commercial Banking Manager for the Bank’s new Southern California Commercial Real Estate Group. Gholami will be responsible for growing the Bank’s commercial real estate portfolio and expanding business relationships throughout the Southern California markets.

Gholami has over 30 years of experience in commercial and retail banking, including C&I and commercial real estate lending. Most recently, she spent 15 years as Senior Vice President and Commercial Relationship Manager at First Bank. Gholami was also a Vice President and Commercial Relationship Manager at Bank of the West for 11 years.

Gholami has been involved in the community as a fundraising committee member of the Go Red for Women American Heart Association and a mentor in the CADA Mentor Program. She has volunteered at the Junior Achievement of Southern California’s Finance Program and Recording for the Blind & Dyslexic. Gholami graduated from UC Santa Barbara.

“We’re thrilled that Shahla has joined our Southern California Commercial Real Estate Loan team,” said Bill Nethercott, Senior VP, Regional Business Development Manager for Southern California. “Commercial real estate professionals and other businesses will benefit greatly from Shahla’s incredible talent and work ethic.”

Gholami will operate from Bank of the Sierra’s branch at 21 East Carrillo Street, Suite 160, in Santa Barbara.

The Southern California region includes Paso Robles and San Luis Obispo County, according to the bank.

