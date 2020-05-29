Bank robbery reported at Golden 1 Credit Union in Atascadero

Suspect remains at large

–On Thursday, May 28, 2020, at approximately 4:03 p.m., Atascadero Police officers responded to Golden 1 Credit Union, in the 8700 block of El Camino Real, regarding a reported robbery that had just occurred. Officers arrived on scene and learned a white male adult entered the bank produced a note demanding money and stating he had a gun. The suspect obtained an undisclosed amount of money and fled the bank on foot. The suspect was seen getting in a black 4 door sedan, possibly a Nissan and fleeing the area.

Atascadero Police Department Investigations Unit and Crime Scene Unit responded to the bank to begin an investigation. The Federal Bureau of Investigations was notified of the robbery and responded to assist in the investigation.

Anybody that has any information regarding this robbery is encouraged to contact the Atascadero Police Department.

