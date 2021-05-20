Bankruptcy auction set for Paso Robles winery and estate residence

The property was formerly owned by Rabbit Ridge Winery

–Hilco Real Estate announced on Thursday that June 10 is the bidding deadline for two properties in Paso Robles wine country. Available together or separately, the two properties include a 310-acre vineyard with a winery and a hilltop residential estate on 160+ acres.

Built in 2002, the 45,262-square-foot winery is located less than one mile from U.S. Highway 101. With up to 217 acres of fertile land, this is a valuable, state-of the-art gravity-flow winery production facility capable and authorized to produce 400,000 cases of wine annually.

The facility consists of assets formerly owned by the Rabbit Ridge Winery and comes complete with four wells installed, one recessed loading door with a leveler, a crush pad, a fermentation room, and additional office space. An extensive climate-controlled barrel storage room/warehouse/bottling building features 22-foot clear ceiling heights, while ceiling heights in the barrel room are over 34 feet and 55 feet in the tank room.

A variety of value-add options with conditional use permits are available through this sale, including possible hospitality ventures such as unique bed and breakfast or Airbnb rentals, visitor picnic areas, and special event spaces for corporate outings, private parties, and weddings. With approximately 114 fertile acres, 71.5 of which are currently growing fruit with the ability to increase, the property creates an encompassing winery experience from the comfort of the estate’s backyard.

The residential estate sits atop a 160-acre winery with spectacular panoramic mountain views. The 7,532-square-foot home has five bedrooms and four bathrooms, while the 900-square-foot guest house adds an additional two bedrooms to the property. A custom-built entertainer’s kitchen features high-end, built-in appliances with brands such as Wolf and Sub-Zero, and a breakfast nook that captures 200-degree views of the valley. The family room is designed for relaxing as it is suitable for a home theater, while the dining room, living room and wine cellar are ideal for entertaining and display even more breathtaking views.

The outdoor space features seven installed and productive wells, large terraces overlooking beautifully landscaped grounds with irrigation system, inground swimming pool, a cabana with a wood-burning fireplace and pizza oven, tennis court and a high-tech bar/gazebo for hosting. The on-site shop is completely enclosed with roll-up doors, concrete floor and 15-foot ceilings, allowing the space to be suitable for a small production winery.

Jeff Azuse, senior vice president at Hilco Real Estate said, “Due to its optimal location, Paso Robles is a strong investment alternative for Napa-Sonoma wine growers who have been plagued by frequent and devastating wildfires helping to mitigate future risks.” He said, “This is an outstanding opportunity to purchase a turnkey winery, and it’s perfect for a savvy investor or an established business looking to expand into a rapidly growing wine region.”

“This sale offers the ability to combine both properties to create a high-volume winery with an estate home, or the ability to purchase smaller parcels with endless possibilities, including the potential for hospitality through a conditional use permit,” he said

The bid deadline is Thursday, June 10 at 3 p.m. Central Time. Property tours will be at select dates and times by appointment only. To schedule a visit, contact Adam Zimmerman at azimmerman@hilcoglobal.com or Jonathan Cuticelli at jcuticelli@hilcoglobal.com. For further information on the property, an explanation of the sale process and terms of sale, and to obtain access to the virtual data room containing all the property due diligence, please visit HilcoRealEstate.com.

