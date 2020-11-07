Barbecue drive-through and raffle to raise funds for CHP auto tech diagnosed with cancer

–In August 2020, CHP Templeton Area Auto Tech, Pete Kennedy, was diagnosed with Stage IV Colon Cancer and is currently undergoing aggressive treatment. Kennedy, who is a single father of two wonderful daughters, has worked for the CHP for over 20 years and is a beloved member of the Shandon Community and CHP Templeton Area family.

In an effort to help ease the financial burden associated with ongoing medical treatment, the Templeton Area Squad Club – 740, has organized a drive-through BBQ and Raffle Fundraiser. This event is scheduled to be held on Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Templeton CHP office, located at 101 Duncan Road in Templeton.

The BBQ will include Santa Maria style tri-tip, beans, salad, bread, dessert, and a soft drink. The BBQ tickets are $15 each and delivery may be an option.

The Raffle Items include: a $1,000 Visa gift card (donated by D&S), a Glock Model 19, 9mm handgun (Donated by Roosters Firearms), a Yeti Tundra 45 hard cooler, a Green Mountain BBQ Grill, an Oso Libre Wine basket, a See’s Candy basket, (2) two $100 gift certificates to Cowgirl Café, and more great prizes.

Raffle tickets are being sold for $20 each or seven for $100.

Tickets can be purchased in person at the Templeton CHP and SLO CHP Offices, at Roosters Firearms in Templeton, or via Venmo @CHP-740 (Call office and leave contact info). For any questions, call (805) 434-1822.

Please spread the word about these fundraising events, share this post, and keep Pete and his family in your prayers.

