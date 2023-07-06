Barn destroyed in Templeton fire 

Paso Robles News|Thursday, July 6, 2023
Posted: 3:39 pm, July 6, 2023 by News Staff

Cause of the fire under investigation

– A barn in Templeton was destroyed in a fire on Thursday afternoon, according to multiple reports.

Fire crews responded to the scene on Pina Selva Place near Concho Way and found the barn fully engulfed in flames. The structure is considered a total loss.

During the incident, one person was evaluated for possible smoke inhalation, but no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation. No further information is available at this time.

 

