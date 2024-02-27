Barney Schwartz pump track now open

Official ribbon cutting to be held April 27

– The Barney Schwartz bike pump track opened last week, according to the City of Paso Robles. There are beginner and intermediate tracks, a shade structures and a viewing area. There will be an official ribbon cutting on April 27. The track is at the top of the park, just east of the lake.

The track was designed by California Skateparks, who were also designers of the Tokyo Olympic Skatepark.

A bicycle pump track is a small, looping asphalt trail system with rhythmically connected rollers and banked turns that can be ridden continuously without pedaling. Riders use their arms and legs to pump their bikes around the track. As riders improve, the tracks are designed to provide the option for more challenges without needing to change construction.

Share To Social Media