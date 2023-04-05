BarrelHouse Brewing Co. purchases historic Sherwood Field Hangar for expansion

Property is located on corner of Niblick Road and Creston Road

– BarrelHouse Brewing Co. announced on Tuesday its expansion in Paso Robles through the purchase of the historic Sherwood Field Hangar property located on the corner of Niblick Road and Creston Road.

The Hangar Project, as it is called, will feature a 100,000-square-foot production facility on 10 acres of land, housing a larger brewhouse and new packaging equipment. The project’s five-year vision also includes an open market concept, where BarrelHouse Brewing Co. will partner with local purveyors and artisans to offer premium foods, beverages, and services to the Paso Robles community.

“We are bringing the good people, good times, and great beer that started in Tin City and expanding it to this amazing new location,” said Jason Carvalho, owner and founder of BarrelHouse Brewing Co.

The updated brewing facility will be even more efficient, utilizing state-of-the-art equipment and eco-friendly solar, water, and CO2 technology.

The Hangar’s legacy stretches back to the golden age of aviation, as it was built in 1940 by the Army Corp. of Engineers and served as the Central Coast base of operations for the US Army Air Force and Navy during World War II. After the war, the Ennis Paper Company employed multiple generations of working families on the grounds.

BarrelHouse’s design vision will showcase this unique history, including actual vintage airplanes and printer presses, while creating a new community experience.

“The Hangar Project is a unique tribute to local history, deepening the roots of BarrelHouse Brewing Co. in the community that it calls home,” said Carvalho.

Share To Social Media