BarrelHouse Brewing featured in traveling docu-series

A backpacking duo is given an insider look at the local Paso Robles brewery

–The latest episode of “Hopping: The backpacking beer adventure” goes behind-the-scenes at BarrelHouse Brewing in Paso Robles. Every Thursday, the YouTube docuseries features Kenny Flannery – who’s been living out of his backpack traveling the world non-stop since 2007 – getting inside looks and tastes at some of the best breweries in the country.

Kenny is joined by Nick Noyes, a childhood friend who’s made a career in the New York City film industry. Nick stepped far out of his comfort zone to hitchhike along from brewery to brewery in order to document the adventure. Owners, brewmasters, and taproom managers eagerly await the duo’s arrival, proudly showing off their breweries, stories, and of course, many beer tastings.

BarrelHouse Brewing is the ninth brewery on the adventure that started in Las Vegas, then rambled down through Flagstaff, Phoenix, and San Diego before arriving in Paso Robles this past January. The tasting sessions are thirst-inducing and scenes from the road are inspiring – the duo illuminates the nearly-forgotten art of hitchhiking and just how many generous, good-willed people are driving down America’s roads every day.

New episodes come out every Thursday and can be watched on YouTube.com/Hopping.

Share this post!

email

Related