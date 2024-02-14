Barrels of hazardous waste dumped along public roadway in Paso Robles

Authorities investigating incident, seeking information

– The San Luis Obispo County Public Works Department is seeking information from the public concerning the illegal dumping of several drums filled with hazardous waste on the side of Monterey Road near Paso Robles.

On Dec. 18, 2023, county roads maintenance workers discovered five steel drums dumped at a roadside turnout on Monterey Road near Paso Robles. County hazardous materials personnel responded to the location to prevent public access and assess the potential hazard of the dumped material. Upon determining that no liquid waste spillage or leaking had occurred, the barrels were removed from the road shoulder and transported to a secure location by a certified hazardous waste hauler.

Analytical testing indicates that four of the drums contained benzene, a toxic, highly flammable substance. Benzene is used in a variety of industrial manufacturing processes, and its disposal is tightly regulated as hazardous waste.

“Dumping barrels of hazardous waste along our public roadways is simply unacceptable,” said Ann Fletcher, principal environmental specialist. “Disposal of benzene is regulated for good reason – it is flammable, toxic, and it’s an environmental pollutant.”

The drums were discovered on the morning of Dec. 18, but the precise time of the illicit dumping is unknown. The origin of the barrels and the industrial process that generated the waste benzene is also unknown. All identifying information on the drums had been removed prior to the illegal dumping, and a lack of video surveillance in the area has prevented determination of their source.

The county is requesting assistance from anyone who may recognize these drums or has witnessed suspicious activity from a potential originating source or on Monterey Road.

“If you have information that can assist the county in determining the origin of these materials, we would appreciate a call,” said John Waddell, deputy director of public works. “We take the safety of the traveling public very seriously, and it is important to hold the generators of this waste accountable. This should not have happened, and we want to prevent it from happening again.”

Anyone with information that could support this investigation is urged to contact the public works department at (805) 781-5252.

Share To Social Media