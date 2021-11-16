Three day basketball camp offered at Centennial Park

Camp designed for kids ages 5-13

– Local families are encouraged to sign up their children for Youth Evolution’s special 3-day basketball camp, presented by the City of Paso Robles Community Services Department and held at Centennial Park Nov. 22-24. This camp will help children stay active and engaged in a safe environment. Using Youth Evolution’s progressive curriculum and focusing on the whole player, this camp will teach children the important skills needed both on and off the court. Coaches will focus on respect, teamwork, and responsibility. They will start with a ‘skill of the day’ and progress to exercises and fun activities, making this an unforgettable camp experience for young athletes.

Players will be grouped according to age and ability. This camp is designed for kids ages 5-13. Please send your child with a water bottle with their name on it and in clothes that are appropriate for exercise.

Registration fee includes a jersey. The attendance fee is $100. There is a $10 sibling discount.

Click here for more information and to sign up.

*Note that this activity is indoors in the Centennial Park Gym and follows current county and state safety mandates which include wearing a mask indoors.

