Beach cities work to repair damages caused by high surf

Morro Rock parking lot closed for repairs

– The aftermath of last week’s historic high surf has left both Morro Bay and Pismo Beach grappling with damages to infrastructure and amenities. The main parking lot at Morro Rock in Morro Bay will be closed through Jan. 5, as repair crews address damage caused by high surf at the end of December, reports say.

The pounding surf and elevated tides last week also resulted in a range of damages to infrastructure in Pismo Beach. Reports indicate that coastal areas in the city sustained approximately $55,000 in damages as powerful waves and significant swells breached beachfront neighborhoods.

Although the recently renovated Pismo Pier remains largely unscathed, the stairs leading to the pier on both the northern and southern sides incurred damage, including missing sections of a handrail and boards, reports say. The city’s sand volleyball courts also suffered around $12,000 in damage, requiring an estimated three weeks for repairs.

In addition to these losses, a swing set near the Addie Street parking lot, valued at $20,000 and installed just last year, was destroyed. Authorities are now working to address and rectify the various damages.

Share To Social Media