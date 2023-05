Bear spotted in Paso Robles neighborhood

– On Wednesday evening at approximately 7:15 p.m., Paso Robles citizens reported seeing a bear in the yard of a house in the 200 block of Vine Street in Paso Robles.

Paso Robles Police responded to the scene and the bear fled to the Courtyard by Marriott hotel parking lot before heading down by the river.

– Report by Jason Brock

