Bearcat alumni get invite to play volleyball overseas

Twin athletes have the opportunity to play in Italy, Portugal, Croatia

– Two alumni Bearcats and twin sisters Jacey and Jenelle Loewen have the opportunity to travel overseas to play volleyball this summer in Italy with tournaments also in Portugal and Croatia. After excelling in their volleyball career at Paso Robles High School, they both received scholarships to play at Providence Christian College in Pasadena. They have recently been invited to play with WorldWise Volleyball to compete at an elite level against players from all over the world.

During their high school career, Jacey was Co-Captain of her varsity team and named Female Scholar-Athlete of the Year and Jenelle was named “Pride of the Bearcat.” While they are both committed to their athletics future, the dynamic duo has made an impact on their community not only in their hometown but also in the Los Angeles area where they are currently coaching club Volleyball for 13-14-year-old girls. During Covid, they led outdoor volleyball clinics for children in this same age group. Giving them an opportunity to learn volleyball fundamentals and have an exercise outlet.

“I am very thankful for the opportunities I have had in my Paso Robles community that got me here,” Jacey said, “Through Peer Communications, coaching clinics, athletic camps for PRHS, and competing in different sports, I’ve learned so many life skills to give me the confidence to step out of my comfort zone.”

Jacey and Jenelle’s dream has always been to play volleyball in college and see where that goal takes them, they said. They are now seeing that dream come true after being invited to play volleyball in Italy with WorldWise Volleyball this summer. They will be competing against other volleyball players from around the world.

“This opportunity to play in Europe is something I never imagined doing in my life,” says Jenelle Loewen, “I’m grateful for all of my opportunities not only in volleyball but basketball, FCA, Bearkittens, and helping younger girl athletes know that it is possible to follow your dreams.”

Both girls will be continuing their undergraduate education and returning to the volleyball court at Providence Christian College this Fall.

To help support the girls’ trips overseas, click: https://gofund.me/c025e410

