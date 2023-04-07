Paso Robles News|Friday, April 7, 2023
Bearcat alumnus, family medicine specialist shares wisdom with students 

Posted: 6:02 am, April 7, 2023 by News Staff
Dr. Justin Davis M.D., speaks to honors anatomy and physiology students at Paso Robles High School. Courtesy photo.

Annual alumni speaker event returns to Paso Robles High School

Paso Robles High School alumnus and family medicine specialist, Dr. Justin Davis M.D., recently returned to his alma mater to speak with honors anatomy and physiology students. During his presentation at the Performing Arts Center, Dr. Davis shared personal stories about his journey to becoming a physician and offered advice to the students about how to succeed in college.

Dr. Davis emphasized the importance of seeking out advisors early on in college, establishing a study routine, and regularly checking in with oneself to ensure that they are heading in the right direction. The students were engaged and said they were grateful for the opportunity to learn from a successful professional in the medical field.

This annual event, which has been occurring since 2008, took a hiatus during the pandemic but resumed this year. The students and faculty of PRHS said they were thrilled to welcome Dr. Davis back to campus and to continue the tradition of inviting alumni to share their experiences and wisdom with current students.

Comments

