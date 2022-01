Bearcat girls’ basketball team to host Monterey

– The Paso Robles Bearcats Girls Basketball team will host Monterey High School Thursday afternoon.

The team has a home non-conference game late this afternoon against Monterey. Tip off at 5 this afternoon at Gil Asa Gym.

The Bearcats are 13-7 so far this season. Monterey is 4-3.

Share this post!

email

Advertisement

Related