Bearcat girls’ water polo competes with Righetti

Righetti won the game 12 to eight

– On Wednesday the lady Bearcat water polo team traveled to Righetti High School to face the Warriors in a Mountain League game.

The Lady Bearcats managed to hold a 1st quarter lead of three to two. Paso was able to maintain a five to three lead until the closing moments of the half where Righetti was able to capitalize on the Bearcats turnovers to take a six to five lead at half. In the third quarter the Warriors were able to score three goals to take a nine to five lead into the fourth quarter. In the fourth the Bearcats were able to nine to eight and gained momentum. Righetti was able to match the Bearcats rally by scoring three unanswered goals to take the lead and win at 12 to eight.

In the game Kaitlyn Hebrard stopped 14 shots, Leanna Reed led the team in scoring with three goals, Milan Richmann and Sienna Lowry scored two goals each and Tiffani Santoro added one goal.

The Lady Bearcats are now 13 and seven overall, and two and three in the Mountain league. On Friday the Bearcats will travel to Pioneer Valley to face the Panthers.

–Duane McRoy, Paso Robles High School, Girls Varsity Water Polo

