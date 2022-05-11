Bearcat graduates from 91′ and 92′ invited to reunion

Celebration set for July 9 at Rava Winery

– This July, Paso Robles High School Bearcat alumni are hosting a 30-year reunion celebration. Graduates of classes 1991 and 1992 are invited to attend.

This semi-formal event will include dancing, food trucks, and drinks. Bearcat grads are invited to come and reminisce about the great times and make even more memories.

The event will be held on Saturday, July 9 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Rava Winery, located at 6785 Creston Rd. in Paso Robles.

The organizers invite alumni to please come and reconnect with high school friends and colleagues.

Tickets are $55 and include drinks and venue entry. Food will be sold separately. For ticket information, please email gavgirl@gmail.com.

