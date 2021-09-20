Bearcat ladies water polo team competes in Fresno tournament

Lady Bearcats’ overall record now at 10 and 3

–On Friday and Saturday Sept. 17 and 18 the Lady Bearcat Varsity Water Polo team traveled to Fresno High School to compete in the Fresno Varsity Girls Water Polo Tournament. On Friday, the Lady Bearcats faced Bullard in a tight game. The Bearcats were able to win the game with a strong performance from goalie Kaitlyn Hebrard blocking 10 shots in the game. Leading scorer was Sienna Lowry with 5 goals. Allison Hernandez, Milan Richmann, and Tiffani Santoro added one goal each in the game.

The second game on Friday found the Bearcats facing San Joaquin Memorial. The Lady Bearcats had a very strong showing in the game winning 14 to 1. Leading scorers in the SJM game, Allison Hernandez 3 goals, Summer Colegrove 3 goals, and Tiffani Santoro 2 goals. Kaitlyn Hebrard had 8 saves in the game. On Saturday the Bearcats faced Sierra High School. The Bearcats took an early lead and won the game 9 to 2. In the last game of the tournament, the Bearcats faced Lemoore High School. With another strong team effort the Bearcats were able to handle the Lemoore Tigers and won 14 to 1. Leading scorers included Sienna Lowry 3 goals, Allison Hernandez 2 goals and Leila Gonzalez 2 goals. In the game Kaitlyn Hebrard had 4 goals and shared the goalie duties with sophomore Zoey Bixler. Bixler tallied 5 saves in the 4th quarter for the Bearcats. The Bearcats went 4 and 0 over the weekend winning the Fresno Tournament. This brings the Lady Bearcats overall record to 10 and 3.

Tournament Stats: goals for the tournament

Sienna Lowry: 10

Allison Hernandez: 7

Summer Colegrove: 5

Tiffani Santoro: 5

Leanna Reed: 3

Milan Richmann: 3

Maya Monferrato: 2

Leila Gonzalez: 2

Sarah Rodriguez: 2

Ashlee Holt: 2

Abigail Williams, Erika Enriquez, Ella Tobin and Elle Wangard all had 1 goal

Sent by,

Coach Duane McRoy

Share this post!

email

Advertisement