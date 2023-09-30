Bearcat offense struggles mightily in 27-6 loss to Mission College Prep

Photos and report by Sergio Romero,

– The Paso Robles High School Bearcats football team dropped their second consecutive league game against the Mission College Prep Royals by a score of 14-6 on Friday night at War Memorial Stadium.

The Bearcats (1-5, 1-2 Mountain) once again struggled to get much offensive production while the Royals (5-1, 3-0 Mountain) continued their dominance in league play.

Despite an interception from senior athlete Hayden Mckenna early in the first quarter, Paso Robles gave the ball right back to Mission Prep on a fumble.

The first score of the game didn’t come until early in the second quarter after a Royal touchdown run went up 7-0 with 9:39 left in the half.

After a Bearcat three-and-out, Mission added to their lead after getting chunk play after chunk play and punching it in on a five-yard touchdown run to go up 14-0 with 4:02 left in the half.

Paso Robles got into great field position on the kickoff thanks to a reverse pass across the field that put them around the 45-yard line.

This set up a drive that ended in a fade pass from senior quarterback James Cogan to sophomore receiver Tre Clark in the corner of the endzone for a 10-yard touchdown to cut the deficit to 14-6 after a missed extra point attempt going into halftime.

The third quarter started off in the Bearcats’ favor with a fumble recovery at their own 28-yard line but didn’t score after Cogan threw a ball right into the hands of a defender who returned it to the 26-yard line

This set up a 10-yard touchdown pass to extend the Royal lead to 21-6 with 4:15 left in the third quarter.

After trading possessions at the end of the third quarter, Mission Prep sophomore athlete Ronnie Kardashian jumped the route, intercepted the pass, brought it back to the eight-yard line, and then proceeded to punch it in from the one-yard line to further extend the lead to 27-6 with 8:31 left in the fourth quarter.

On the ensuing Bearcat drive, the offense couldn’t put anything together as they turned the ball over on downs once more as the Royals cruised the rest of the way to the 27-6 victory.

“There’s hundreds of things we’re just not doing well,” head coach Tim Alvord said. “As a coaching staff, we’ve identified them and simplified a lot of things, we just need our kids to click.”

The Bearcats will now hit the road as they take on St. Joseph High Knights (Santa Maria) on Friday, Oct. 6 at 7 p.m. at Jay Will Stadium.