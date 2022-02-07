Bearcat soccer teams host barbecue fundraiser

Teams raising funds for new equipment

– The Paso Robles High School soccer teams conducted a drive-through tri-tip sandwich barbecue Saturday to raise money for equipment for the soccer teams.

Several dozen soccer players and their parents helped barbecue, make the sandwiches, and had the sandwich bags to supporters who drove through the PRHS parking lot Saturday. The soccer teams sold about 100 $12 lunches at the fundraiser on Saturday.

“We’ve had a great turn-out, and I appreciate everyone’s support,” Head Varsity Boys Coach Omar McPherson said, “This will go for equipment and other expenses for the soccer teams. We’ve had a good season, but we’re anxious for the play-offs.”

The play-off berths will be announced Sunday, Feb. 13.

