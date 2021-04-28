Bearcat sports update: Girls soccer, boys swim

Girls soccer

–Tuesday night in Bearcat soccer, the Bearcats defeated the Righetti Warriors 4-1. Junior Ravin Wulfing scored the first goal for the Bearcats. Senior Jaclyn Bullard scored 2 goals and Senior Ava Berezay scored the 4th goal of the night. The Bearcats are currently 2-3 in league.

Boys swim

On Saturday, the Paso Robles Bearcats competed at Righetti high school with the Warriors. The Paso Boys would win only one event of the day with Tre Eade taking the 50 free in 23.83 seconds. Second-place finishes on the day included Robert Clark in the 200 free, Justin Haggmark in the 500 free, Reily Lowry in the 100 free, Tre Eade in the 100 back, and Nolan Rumph in the 100 breast. Paso would ultimately fall 154-132.

Paso’s JV boys lost the meet with a score of 82-36

The Bearcat boys swim team is now 2-2 on the season.

-Information sent by coaches

