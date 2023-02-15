Bearcat student-athletes compete in CIF playoffs

Winter sports update from Paso Robles High School

– Paso Robles High School will be hosting the first round of the CIF Division III playoffs for the women’s basketball and women’s soccer teams this week.

The women’s basketball team lost Tuesday’s home playoff game against Ridgeview (Bakersfield) by a score of 48-36.

The women’s soccer team plays at War Memorial Stadium tonight at 6 p.m. against the Hanford Bullpups. The women’s soccer program finished 6th in the Mountain league with a 4-7-3 league record and a 6-13-7 season overall record. For soccer tickets: https://gofan.co/app/events/901881?schoolId=CA23114

Attendees will be able to enter War Memorial Stadium through the Flamson Middle School ramp gate behind the visiting bleachers.

On Tuesday, the Paso Robles boys varsity soccer team won their away playoff game against Dinuba by a score of 4-0.

