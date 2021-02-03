Paso Robles Bearcat student-athletes to sign national letters of intent

–Paso Robles High School student-athletes Isabella Druding, Kendall Moffit, and Madeline Loff will sign NCAA National Letters of Intent at a ceremony at 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 3, at the practice field at Paso Robles High School.

Isabella Druding will join the William Jessup University Cheer and Competitive Stunt program. A four-year letter winner, she was chosen as a CCAA All-League First Team. She was selected for the PRHS Varsity Cheer and Stunt team as a freshman and is currently a team captain.

William Jessup Coach Alexis Welch is very pleased with her signing ​“​I am thrilled to have Isabella joining our Warrior family next year!” she said, “She is an incredible flyer and tumbler and will be an asset to our Stunt program at Jessup. I have watched Isabella grow over the last few years with her High School Stunt program, and cannot wait to continue helping her grow during her time as a Warrior. Let’s go Bella!​”

William Jessup University is located in Rocklin, Calif. The Warriors compete in the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics, primarily competing in the Golden State Athletic Conference.

Kendall Moffit will take her talents to Cal Lutheran University to swim for the Regals. Moffit has found success from setting school records to competing in the CIF championships every year. Bearcat Swim coach Michael Sauret notes “Kendall has never been simply satisfied with individual accomplishments; oftentimes our post-competition talks focused on her peers’ success and needs when I would try to shower her with praise for her successes. Kendall is a selfless and thoughtful person who can make any academic or social group better by her presence.”

Cal Lutheran University, located in Thousand Oaks, Calif. competes in the NCAA Division III as a member of the Southern California Intercollegiate Athletic Conference.

Madeline Loff will be running Cross Country with Chico State as she enters the 2021 collegiate season. Loff has been running cross country and track and field for the Bearcats for all four years. She is a fearless leader on the team and will no doubt make a great impact for the Wildcats.

Loff has been a 4-year Varsity letter winner on the cross country team as well as a two-year varsity athlete on the track and field team. She was 2nd team all-league as a sophomore in cross country and was a1st team all-league selection her junior year. Loff also placed 6th in the CIF Central Section Division 2 cross country championship as a sophomore and as a junior while qualifying for state both years as well. Academically, Loff is ranked 7th in her class.

Chico State is a member of the California Collegiate Athletic Association (CCAA). The Cross Country program is in Division II and under the direction of Head Coach Gary Towne who is in his 25th year with the program. The Wildcats of Chico State are located in Chico, California in Butte County.

The public is invited to attend the ceremony virtually through the Voice of Paso at www.voiceofpaso.com​.

