Bearcat student leaders receive ‘Changemaker’ awards

–Four Paso Robles High School students were recently recognized with “Radical Changemaker” Awards at the recent Central Coast Social Justice Education Conference for their work to create a new Ethnic Studies course at PRHS.

Known by their fellow Ethnic Studies advocates as the “Fearless Four,” Sharon Elmer, Mel Gonzalez, Cheyanne Holliday, and Kelen Macharia were each given “Radical Changemaker” awards during the May 15 conference. The conference, sponsored by the Central Coast Coalition for Undocumented Student Success and Cal Poly School of Education, brought together teachers and social justice leaders dedicated to racial justice in education. In the awards presentation, the students were recognized for embodying “the passion, intelligence, and civic engagement of a new generation dedicated to social justice and a more truthful telling of our nation’s diverse histories.”

Sharon, Mel, Cheyanne, and Kelen advocated for a new Ethnic Studies course at Paso Robles High School. Their leadership and activism brought student voices to the forefront of the conversation about the need for a curriculum that extends beyond the dominant narrative that all of America’s most important history comes from European or white traditions.

Cheyanne is president of the Activists’ Coalition for Tomorrow (ACT) at Paso Robles High School, a club she founded two years ago. Kelen is president of the Black Student Union (BSU) club. Mel and Sharon are active members in both clubs, which have worked together in distanced Sidewalk Art Activism (for environmental awareness, racial justice, and LGBTQ+ solidarity). They sponsored a social media campaign in February to honor Black History Month and helped the city’s Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Committee have an educational film about students’ experience with racism at Paso Robles High School.

When the school board members expressed opposition to a proposed new Ethnic Studies class, the four students wrote a viewpoint published in the SLO Tribune. In it, they wrote that the school board “failed to realize this course is the balance needed within the existing curriculum that stresses European/white historical perspectives while overlooking the contributions of other groups.” They noted that white authors comprise 21 of the 23 required English novels, with no instruction of Asian American, Latino American, and Indigenous authors.

Next fall, Sharon, Mel, and Kelen will be taking the Ethnic Studies class they helped create. Cheyanne will be off at college, leaving a legacy of energized student activism at Paso Robles High School.

