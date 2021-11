Bearcat varsity soccer team defeats Santa Maria

Women’s varsity soccer beats Santa Maria 1-0

– In women’s varsity soccer Friday night, the Paso Robles Bearcats defeated Santa Maria HS 1-0 at SMHS. The Bearcats secured the win with saves from goalkeepers Roni Hinson and Jasmine Solorio and the game winning goal from Jaclyn Bullard.

– Steve Pugh Paso Robles Bearcats Women’s Soccer

