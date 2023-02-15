Bearcat wrestling team competes in Lemoore

Bearcats have six qualifiers for masters tournament this weekend

– Last weekend, the Paso Robles High School Bearcat wrestling team competed in the Central Section Division I championships at Lemoore High School.

The Bearcats have six qualifiers for masters this weekend which is at Buchanan High School for the Central Section Championships. Logan Camack at 108 pounds placed 10th. Dominic Marquez at 115 pounds placed fifth. Shane Vaughn 122 pounds placed seventh. Christian Castro Place 10th at 147 pounds. Derrick Tidwell placed 10th at 184 pounds. Christian Davidson placed six at 197 pounds. The school will also be taking three alternates to compete.

“After moving up to division one and observing the level of competition, I’m really looking forward to staying in this division and making the Wrestling program as strong as possible,” says Coach Nate Ybarra, “This year there have been 12 freshmen and a good handful of sophomores so looking at next year is promising for Division 1.”

