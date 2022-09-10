Bearcats, Eagles win games in Porterville, Firebaugh

Bearcats beat the Marauders 42-15

– The Paso Robles Bearcats played the Monache Marauders Friday night in Porterville.

Because of the heat, they did not start the game until 8:15 p.m. on Friday night, but the delay did not impact the outcome. The Bearcats beat the Marauders 42-15. With the victory, the Bearcats improved to 2-1 for the season. The Bearcats have played all three of their games on the road.

The Tempelton Eagles beat the Firebaugh Eagles 13-7 Friday on a hot night in Firebaugh.

The Tempelton Eagles scored a touchdown on their first play from scrimmage, and appeared to be in control of the game, Firebaugh made some adjustments, however, and turned the game into a defensive battle.

Tempelton did not score another touchdown, however, River Waltmire’s two field goals secured the win. Waltmire’s punts averaged about 45 yards. The Templeton Eagles improve to 2-1. They play Santa Maria and Cabrillo at home, then travel south to Atascadero.

The Greyhounds play Everett Alvarez this afternoon in Salinas. The Greyhounds are looking for their first win.

Share To Social Media





Advertisement