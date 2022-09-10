Bearcats, Eagles win games in Porterville, Firebaugh
Bearcats beat the Marauders 42-15
– The Paso Robles Bearcats played the Monache Marauders Friday night in Porterville.
Because of the heat, they did not start the game until 8:15 p.m. on Friday night, but the delay did not impact the outcome. The Bearcats beat the Marauders 42-15. With the victory, the Bearcats improved to 2-1 for the season. The Bearcats have played all three of their games on the road.
The Tempelton Eagles beat the Firebaugh Eagles 13-7 Friday on a hot night in Firebaugh.
The Tempelton Eagles scored a touchdown on their first play from scrimmage, and appeared to be in control of the game, Firebaugh made some adjustments, however, and turned the game into a defensive battle.
Tempelton did not score another touchdown, however, River Waltmire’s two field goals secured the win. Waltmire’s punts averaged about 45 yards. The Templeton Eagles improve to 2-1. They play Santa Maria and Cabrillo at home, then travel south to Atascadero.
The Greyhounds play Everett Alvarez this afternoon in Salinas. The Greyhounds are looking for their first win.