Bearcats baseball beats Edison in CIF playoffs

Teams play again Friday at Edison High School

–The Paso Robles High School baseball team beat Edison High school 6-3 in the first game of the second round of the CIF playoffs this week. In the bottom of the third inning, Carson Turnquist doubled down the third base line to score two runs. That gave the Bearcats a 4-3 lead, and they never relinquished it.

Tony Garcia came in to pitch for the Bearcats in the 4th inning and held Tigers scoreless. Carson Turnquist closed out the game in the 7th to seal the victory.

Those two teams play are scheduled to play again today at Edison High School.

Advertisement

Share this post!

email