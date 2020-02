Bearcats baseball beats the Dos Palos Broncos

–The Paso Robles Bearcats beat the Dos Palos Broncos 6-5 Friday night to remain undefeated at 3-0.

Sophomore Bryson Hoier’s lead off home run began a five-run rally in the first inning. The Bearcats led 6-1, but the Broncos scored four runs in the 7th inning. A Dos Palos runner was tagged at third base for the final out.

The Bearcats host Bakersfield at 2 Saturday afternoon at Barnhart Field.

