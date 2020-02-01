Paso Robles News|Saturday, February 1, 2020
You are here: Home » Sports » Bearcats basketball loses to Mission Prep
  • Follow Us!

Bearcats basketball loses to Mission Prep 

Posted: 6:01 am, February 1, 2020 by News Staff


–The Paso Robles Bearcats boys’ basketball team lost to the Mission Prep Royals 54-47 Friday night at Gil Asa Gym. The Royals opened a 29-21 lead late in the second quarter, but Bearcat Devin Perez hit a three to close the lead to 29-24 at half-time. The Royals tight defense forced Bearcat turnovers. Ultimately, the Royals prevailed, 54-47.

The Royals improve to 4-3 in the Mountain League, 14-10 overall. The Bearcats fall to 1-6 in conference, 9-16 overall.

Tuesday, the Bearcats travel to San Luis Obispo to take on the SLOHS Tigers.

Subscribe to daily news



Join our 5,804 daily email subscribers



Share this post!Share on Facebook

Facebook

Tweet about this on Twitter

Twitter

Comments

Posted in:  Sports
About the author: News Staff

News staff of the Paso Robles Daily News wrote and edited this story from local contributors and press releases. Scott Brennan is the publisher of this newspaper and founder of Access Publishing. Connect with him on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, or follow his blog. He can be reached at scott@pasoroblesdailynews.com.