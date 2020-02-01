Bearcats basketball loses to Mission Prep
–The Paso Robles Bearcats boys’ basketball team lost to the Mission Prep Royals 54-47 Friday night at Gil Asa Gym. The Royals opened a 29-21 lead late in the second quarter, but Bearcat Devin Perez hit a three to close the lead to 29-24 at half-time. The Royals tight defense forced Bearcat turnovers. Ultimately, the Royals prevailed, 54-47.
The Royals improve to 4-3 in the Mountain League, 14-10 overall. The Bearcats fall to 1-6 in conference, 9-16 overall.
Tuesday, the Bearcats travel to San Luis Obispo to take on the SLOHS Tigers.