Bearcats basketball loses to Mission Prep



–The Paso Robles Bearcats boys’ basketball team lost to the Mission Prep Royals 54-47 Friday night at Gil Asa Gym. The Royals opened a 29-21 lead late in the second quarter, but Bearcat Devin Perez hit a three to close the lead to 29-24 at half-time. The Royals tight defense forced Bearcat turnovers. Ultimately, the Royals prevailed, 54-47.

The Royals improve to 4-3 in the Mountain League, 14-10 overall. The Bearcats fall to 1-6 in conference, 9-16 overall.

Tuesday, the Bearcats travel to San Luis Obispo to take on the SLOHS Tigers.

